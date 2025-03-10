Menu Explore
Air India faces flak after flight turned back due to clogged toilets: ‘What an embarrassment’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 10, 2025 11:07 AM IST

Air India is facing massive backlash on social media after a flight from Chicago to Delhi was turned back after spending 10 hours in the air

Air India is facing massive backlash on social media after a flight from Chicago to Delhi was turned back after 10 hours in the air on Thursday, allegedly due to clogged toilets. In a statement to HT.com, the airline said a “technical issue” forced the flight to return to the US city, and all passengers were offered a full refund.

An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi turned back after 10 hours in the air (Representational image)
An Air India flight from Chicago to Delhi turned back after 10 hours in the air (Representational image)

However, a source aware of the development told PTI that the aircraft had to return as many of the lavatories were clogged.

“What an embarrassment”

A passenger on the Air India flight confirmed that clogged toilets were the reason for the return. In an anonymous Reddit post shared three days ago, the flyer claimed that eight of the plane’s 12 toilets were blocked, and the crew decided to take off from Chicago despite being aware of the issue.

“Apparently the crew knew about it but decided to take off. Then the captain did not announce that the flight was returning back. Some passengers noticed it on the screen flight map and raised the issue,” the passenger wrote on Reddit.

He claimed that the captain only made the announcement about the return after some passengers created a ruckus.

Air India faces backlash

Air India Chicago-Delhi returned back due to blocked toilets.
byu/sa_node inAirTravelIndia

The Air India flyer called the whole incident “embarrassing” while others on Reddit criticised the airline for what they called a constant degradation in its service quality. “What an embarrassment!” the flyer wrote - a sentiment echoed by hundreds of other social media users.

“AI, why am I not surprised?” asked one Reddit user.

“My mom once flew NYC to DEL on a plane that was leaking toilet water into the aisle. So yes this is normal,” another claimed.

“At this point, it’s on people who fly on AI especially on International sectors. I understand it might be convenient for senior citizens and folks with kids to take a non-stop, but seriously think about the convenience being offered here,” a user added.

The backlash was more vehement on X, where unrelated footage from inside an Air India plane has garnered 6 million views in a matter of hours.

"AI126 operating Chicago to Delhi on 6 March 2025 air-returned to Chicago due to a technical issue. Upon landing at Chicago, all passengers and crew disembarked normally and have been provided with accommodation to minimise inconvenience. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination. In addition, full refunds on cancellation and complimentary rescheduling are also being offered to passengers if opted by them. At Air India, the safety and wellbeing of our customers and crew remain top priority," an Air India spokesperson told HT.com.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
