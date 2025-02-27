Air India passenger loses luggage at Bengaluru airport, shares month-long ordeal to recover lost bag

A passenger took to social media to allege a series of miscommunications and logistical lapses in his prolonged effort to recover his misplaced luggage from Air India. Flyer claimed that his bag had never been loaded onto the flight.(X/@praaatiiik)

Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik) took to X to claim that his checked-in baggage went missing during his journey from Delhi to Bengaluru on January 21, 2025. Despite Air India's tracking system indicating that his bag had been loaded onto the aircraft and arrived at Bengaluru Airport the same night, he claimed it never reached him.

Initially, Rai said he was reassured by Air India staff in Bengaluru that his luggage was at the airport. However, after receiving no updates the next day, he followed up, only to be told that Bengaluru staff could not reach their counterparts in Delhi. He expressed frustration over the communication gap and, on January 23, posted about the ordeal on X.

Also read: Lawyer working 80-hour weeks quits on the spot after boss denies this request: ‘told him to f*** off’

His post gained traction, prompting responses from Air India’s social media and Bengaluru teams, who assured him that his complaint was being prioritized.

However, Rai alleged that a week later, he was informed that his bag had never actually been loaded onto the flight in Delhi due to a tagging error. He was then told that the luggage had been transferred to Terminal 2’s Lost & Found department at Delhi Airport and that he would need to collect it in person.

When he finally inspected the bag at Lost & Found, he discovered it was not his. "It has documents of some other person stuffed inside. And now I have to share CCTV footage with Lost & Found to confirm that the bag belongs to me. After aimless calls and two wasted days, I don't get my bag," he wrote.

Despite multiple follow-ups, Rai claimed he was still unable to recover his belongings. He also raised concerns about airline compensation policies, pointing out that reimbursement for lost luggage is based on weight rather than actual value. "And this can happen to any of US! Here's the best part. If the airline misplaces or loses your luggage, you get compensation based on weight (per kg). So, my grand total would not be more than 3-4k INR. That is probably not even the cost of the bag!" he remarked.

Air India took to the comments section to respond Rai’s complaint on February 24, stating, "Dear Mr. Rai, we regret to know about the issue. We are getting this checked. Please allow us some time." The next day, they followed up with, "Dear Mr. Rai, we are glad to inform you that we have traced the bag and our airport team has connected with you for the baggage delivery. Your patience is highly appreciated."

Take a look at the post:

HT.com has not independently verified the claims. We have reached out to the airline for the statement, and this copy will be updated.

Also read: Monkey gatecrashes Haldi ceremony, boldly steals laddoos from wedding guests. Watch