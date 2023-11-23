Airbnb host increases rates after finding guest is attending Taylor Swift's concert

An irate argument broke out between a Taylor Swift fan and an Airbnb host as the latter attempted to increase the room rent after finding out that the guest would attend the singer's Eras Tour in October of the next year. As per reports, the guest, Ariel Stewart, shared the entire experience on TikTok, describing how the host's attempt to quadruple the price turned her booking into a nightmare and resulted in a heated fight. An Airbnb guest increased rates of the property for a Taylor Swift fan.

According to Business Insider, Stewart posted screenshots where one of the hosts, Heather, stated that the pricing was not 'properly set' and that she would need to 'collect additional funds'. When Stewart questioned the host about the revised price in the screenshots, she was informed that it would be '2400, plus taxes and fees' for the two nights, which Stewart claimed was nearly three times what she had previously paid.

Stewart added that if she did not accept the price adjustment, Heather urged her to cancel the reservation and offered her other residences in the neighbourhood. She stated that although she wasn't comfortable with the increased cost, she wasn't interested in staying at the other properties due to their distance from the event location, the outlet further reported. (Also Read: Taylor Swift fan community aids in repatriating deceased fan after Brazil concert tragedy, Mom gets emotional)

Later, their conversation turned into a heated argument where the Airbnb host blamed the platform for setting the prices and automatically accepting Stewart's booking. Heather also accused Stewart of trying to 'steal' from and 'threaten' her.

Stewart reported that she had a conversation with an Airbnb support agent. She claimed not to have threatened the host or attempted to make her feel uncomfortable in the chat that was posted, and she also stated she would not be cancelling the reservation.

The Taylor Swift fan remained firm, highlighting the host's lack of professionalism, in spite of the host's attempts to defend her behaviour and get Stewart to cancel. As of November 3, Stewart said she was still waiting to hear back from Airbnb.