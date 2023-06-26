Ali Sethi’s Pasoori gets a Bollywood remix, netizens say original one is ‘officially ruined’

The makers of SatyaPrem Ki Katha dropped Pasoori Nu, a remake of the famous Coke Studio song Pasoori by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill song, on Monday. The Bollywood version was sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, maintaining the original chorus. However, the rest of the song underwent a Hindi makeover, as the original is in Punjabi and Urdu. The music is credited to Rochak Kohli and Ali Sethi, while the lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Ali Sethi.

People have expressed their dissatisfaction with the song Pasoori Nu, sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar, on Twitter. (Twitter/@the_desi_dream)

The remade version of Pasoori Nu has disappointed fans, with many expressing dissatisfaction and claiming that the makers have ‘ruined’ the song. Some fans even admitted that they had to listen to the original version to ‘undo the damage’ caused by Pasoori Nu. In response to the disappointment, several fans created memes to express their reactions humorously. We have compiled a few reactions to Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar’s Pasoori Nu below.

This meme draws a comparison between Pasoori and Pasoori Nu.

An individual reacted to Arijit Singh’s Pasoori Nu with a meme.

Here’s what this person had to say.

This is how this Twitter user reviewed the remix version.

Another expressed their feelings after listening to both the original and remade version of Pasoori.

This person said that they would never ‘forgive Arijit Singh’.

Here’s what Dunzo has to say about the remix.

This Twitter user claims that the song is ‘officially ruined’.

Another shared a meme to sum up how they feel after listening to Pasoori Nu on Monday.

The song is from the upcoming film SatyaPrem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aryan as SatyaPrem and Kiara Advani as Katha. The makers have so far released five songs from the film. These are Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad, Gujju Pataka, Sun Sajini, and Pasoori Nu. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Sameer Vidwans, this romantic film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 29, 2023.

