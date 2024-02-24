 Alia Bhatt to Shubman Gill: 4 times celebrities motivated students to study | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani to Shubman Gill: 4 times celebrities motivated students to study. Here’s how

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 24, 2024 01:17 PM IST

Many shared videos urging their favourite celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda or Shubman Gill to comment and motivate them to study.

Students are gearing up or appearing for examinations all across India and there are times when it can be hard to get motivated to study. While people find different ways to keep their spirits high while studying, some social media users took that to a whole new level by asking celebrities to motivate them to start studying. People are sharing posts on social media and tagging their favourite celebrities while urging them to comment to motivate them to study. From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani to Vijay Deverakonda to Shubman Gill, these celebs have replied to their fans and commented on tagged posts.

The image shows Alia Bhatt's reply to a fan's video. Kiara Advani, Vijay Deverakonda, and Shubman Gill replied to videos of their fans too. (Screengrab)
1. Alia Bhatt

A fan page of the actor shared a video of her with a text insert that reads, “If Alia Bhatt comments on this reel then I’ll start preparing for my exams”. The actor dropped a reply with laughing out loud emoticons.

Alia Bhatt reply to a fan's Instagram video. (Screengrab)
2. Shubman Gill

A fan of the cricketer shared a video and wrote, “Agar Shubman ne iss reel pe comment kiya toh kal se padhna shuru kar dunga [If Shubman comments on this reel, I will start studying from tomorrow]”. And as you may have guessed it, the cricketer did reply. Shubman Gill wrote “Shuru kardo padhna [Start studying]” in the comments section of the post.

Shubman Gill's reply to a fan's video on Instagram. (Screengrab)
3. Kiara Advani

An Instagram user posted a video of Kiara Advani with a similar text as others that says if she replies then the user will start studying. Kiara Advani took to the post’s comments section to share not one but two replies. In one she wrote, “Study” and in the other she added, “Give it your best”.

Kiara Advani shared two replies on a fan's Instagram video. (Screengrab)
4. Vijay Deverakonda

In a similar video, a fan shared a video declaring that if Vijay Deverakonda replies to the video, she and her friend will start preparing for their examinations. The actor not only replied but also promised them an award if they fulfilled a condition. “Get 90% and I’ll meet you”,” he wrote.

This is what Vijay Deverakonda replied on a fan's Instagram video. (Screengrab)
What are your thoughts on this trend where people are asking celebrities to comment on their social media posts and motivate them to study?

