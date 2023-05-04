Alligator crossing road in South Carolina leaves people in shock. Watch

Lately, there have been numerous occurrences of humans and wildlife interacting closely. Some instances include tigers entering people's homes or elephants running after a safari. Situations like these can prove to be dangerous for both humans and animals. Now, another video that shows a close interaction between humans and an alligator has taken social media by storm.

Alligator crossing road in South Carolina.(Instagram/@Teresa Farrell Ficca)

"Charlie of #TurtlePoint at #kiawahresort. He was on his way to see two Gator girlfriends, and when he was done, he walked back. Mating season #SouthCarolina," wrote Teresa Farrell Ficca as she shared a video on Instagram. The video shows an alligator crossing the road. Humans who were standing far away from it can be seen recording the reptile.

Watch the video below:

This post was shared just a week ago. Since being shared, it has been liked over 200 times. The share has also received several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Looks like a very lovely neighborhood. But how does 'animal control' handle situations like this?? These are nice houses to live in, but I don't believe that I could deal with this. Definitely would not come out after dark." A second added, "Such a beautiful animal. Old for sure, and it looks like it has eaten recently. Definitely be careful at this time of the year due to the courting and then the breeding soon. Gorgeous animal, but definitely keep your distance." A third posted, "Nope, no thank you!!"

