Alligator spotted crossing highway, US police come to rescue

Are you someone who is often intrigued by wildlife? If yes, we have something that you cannot miss out on. In a recent video that is doing rounds on the internet, you can see an alligator crossing a road in USA's Mississippi.

Alligator crossing the highway in USA.(Facebook/@Pearl Police Department )

The video, which is going viral, shows an alligator crossing the road at night. The clip was shared by Pearl Police Department on Facebook. In the post's caption, they wrote, "You never know what we'll find on Hwy 80 on the Pearl-Flowood line! We helped him cross the road safely, and wildlife officers are coming to relocate him." In the comments section, they also informed that the alligator was injured, and the wildlife officers took him to safety.

Watch the video below:

This clip was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 200 times and has several comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Poor fella is lost. Thanks for your help, and I'm sure he would thank you too." A second added, "Poor thing, looks afraid. Thanks for good people that will protect all of God's creatures." "You're letting your suspect get away!! On a lighter note, so happy you helped the gator out," posted a third.

