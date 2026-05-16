'Always dizzy, zero focus’: Techie says WFH setup is taking a serious toll on his health

A Reddit post by a work-from-home employee describing constant dizziness, low energy and lack of focus while working from a windowless room has sparked discussion online, with many users sharing advice and similar experiences. The Redditor admitted struggling to adapt to the isolated routine. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post titled ‘WFH is tanking my energy levels. Always dizzy, zero focus, and working in a windowless room. Is this normal?’, the techie said that the past few months of remote work had started affecting both health and productivity. He explained that this was his first long-term work-from-home experience and admitted struggling to adapt to the isolated routine.

“I’m naturally a social person and new to these long WFH shifts. For the past 2 months, my energy levels have completely tanked. I feel dizzy and groggy every morning, even after getting a solid 8-9 hours of sleep. I can't seem to hit my peak focus, and my enthusiasm is just gone,” the OP shared.

He said that his biggest concern was the workspace itself - a room without any windows or natural sunlight because of a shared wall with a neighbouring building. “I get zero natural sunlight during the day,” he wrote.

The Redditor also described a sedentary routine, waking up shortly before work meetings and spending most of the day using AI tools like Claude and Cursor for coding tasks. While the tools improved efficiency, the user said that the work no longer felt mentally engaging.

“Because the AI handles a lot, I’m missing that feeling of ‘intense’ development. We only really get on calls if someone is stuck. Even when I try to upskill, I get bored after a couple of lectures,” the post read.

The redditor wondered whether the constant fatigue and dizziness could be linked to Vitamin D or iron deficiency caused by lack of sunlight and asked others if consulting a doctor would help. “Should I bite the bullet and consult a general physician? How do you guys structure your mornings or manage your workspace when you have zero natural light?” he asked.