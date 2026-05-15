'Corporate world is amazing': Man says company rejected him because previous office was ‘600 metres away’

A man has shared an unusual job rejection experience after a company allegedly turned down his application because his previous office was located just meters away from theirs. The user chose not to reveal the company’s name. (Pexels/Representational Image)

Sharing the experience on Reddit, the man said the company appreciated his profile and work experience but ultimately rejected his application because his previous office was located “approximately 600 meters” away from their own office.

“Today I received the most funny rejection mail of my life,” the user wrote, while sharing a screenshot of the rejection email. The email cited the company’s “confidentiality and data security policy” as the reason behind the decision.

“Thank you for your time and interest in our company. We liked your profile and experience. However, due to internal management policies related to confidentiality and data security, we are unable to move forward with your application at this time, as your previous company is located approximately 600 meters from our office. Please note that this decision is policy based and not a reflection of your capability or professionalism,” the email read.

In the post, this Redditor wrote, “They said they liked my profile and experience, but they cannot continue because my previous company is located ‘approximately 600 meters’ from their office,” adding jokingly, “Bro, they actually measured the distance.”

The man also said that he appreciated the honesty of the recruiter. “At least they were honest instead of saying: ‘we moved forward with other candidates’,” he added.

The user chose not to reveal the company’s name. “Before anyone asks, I am not mentioning the company name because I don’t want to create unnecessary problems for them or for myself. I just found this rejection too funny not to share,” he concluded.