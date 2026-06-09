Amazon techie shares how he landed ₹1.8 crore UK job while ‘sitting in India’

An Indian tech professional has gone viral after sharing how he landed a staggering ₹1.8 crore international job offer right from the comfort of his home. Proving that landing a global role doesn't require relocating first or having an extensive network abroad, he cracked the opportunity through pure, systematic execution. By sharing his meticulous step-by-step strategy, which involved reverse-engineering job descriptions, creating a rigorous preparation roadmap, and perfecting an international interview style, he has provided a masterclass and a wave of inspiration for global job seekers in India. The Indian techie who landed a ₹1.8 crore UK job. (Instagram/@karrrtiiikkk)

“No relocation. No network abroad. Just execution from my room,” Kartik Modi wrote on Instagram. He then gave a step-by-step breakdown of how he landed the job.

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He shared that as the first step, he created a target list using LinkedIn Jobs, Indeed, and Levels.fyi. He shortlisted about 30 international companies which were offering visa-sponsoring roles. After building a database, he “reverse-engineered job requirements.”

Modi explained he “Analysed 35–40 job descriptions. Noted repeated skills (≥60% frequency). Turned that into my prep roadmap.” Following this, he created a structured 10–12 week plan.

Alongside this, he also kept updating his skills using various resources. Further, he documented real work experiences.

Even before getting interview calls, he started practising the “international interview style”. Explaining what that entails, he shared, “Clear, structured answers. Admitted when I didn’t know. Focused on reasoning, not guessing.”

He also built a one-page global-standard CV that focused on impact and numbers. The techie didn’t stop there; he pushed on and underwent mock interviews to prepare.

It was after that he started applying strategically, ensuring he applied quickly and only to relevant roles. He strictly avoided mass applying.

The outcome? Modi shared, “ ₹1.8Cr international offer — cracked directly from India. No hacks. No shortcuts. Just a system followed consistently.”

He added, “If you’re in India aiming global roles, you don’t need to move first. You need to prepare right.”

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to Kartik Modi. This report will be updated once he responds.)