Techie earning ₹1.2 crore/year buys several properties in India, but says life is ‘boring’

A post by software engineer Abhishek Singh has sparked conversation online after he shared details of a friend’s high-paying yet monotonous life in Riyadh. A techie says his life in Riyadh is boring despite his impressive paycheck (Pexels/Representational Image)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Singh described a conversation with a friend working at HungerStation, one of Saudi Arabia’s leading food delivery platforms. According to Singh, his friend earns over ₹10 lakh per month and manages to save roughly ₹8 lakh monthly — a figure that quickly grabbed attention on social media.

Bored in Riyadh Despite earning upwards of ₹1.2 every year, Singh noted that his friend described his life as “boring”, revolving around a repetitive cycle of “work, gym, sleep, repeat”.

Singh also revealed that his friend has already invested in multiple properties in India, with his net worth “compounding quietly” over time. “Already bought multiple properties in India, net worth is compounding quietly,” the software engineer wrote on X.

He shared a screenshot of his friend’s LinkedIn profile which reveals that he worked at InMobi in Bengaluru and Wise in London before shifting base to Riyadh.

(Also read: Indian techie struggles with 'health, motivation and career' after moving back from US: 'I feel disconnected')