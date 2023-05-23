Ambala shop makes palak paneer samosa. Netizens are ‘waiting for momo samosa’

Samosas, triangular pockets of deliciousness typically filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and onions, have become a canvas for chefs to showcase their creative flair. From stuffing them with bhindi to biryani to noodles, we have seen them all. Now, a sweet shop in Ambala gave a spin to samosas. The samosas they sell are a mix of spinach and paneer. Recently, a video capturing the preparation of these samosas has gone viral with over 3.5 million views and received an array of responses from netizens.

Preparation of palak paneer samosa at a shop in Ambala. (Instagram/@officialsahihai)

The video opens to show a man deep frying samosa’s as the shop’s owner says, “Aapne bahut samosa dekhe honge, apko ye dikhate hain palak paneer ke samosa jo all over India me hamari dukan par hi bante hain (You may have encountered countless samosas before, but allow us to introduce you to palak paneer samosas, made only at our shop in India.) As the video progresses, one gets to see machines rolling out sheets of green-coloured dough and an individual shaping them in a triangular form before filling them with paneer.

“Palak paneer wale samose khaye kabhi? (Have you ever had palak paneer samose?)” reads the caption of the viral video shared on the Instagram page Sahi Hai. The page regularly shares food-related videos and has over 97,500 followers on Instagram.

Watch the viral video below:

The comments section was abuzz with diverse opinions as viewers expressed their thoughts after watching the video. Some couldn’t wrap their heads around the unusual combination, while the visual allure of the samosas enticed others. A few even raised health concerns.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral video:

“I’m waiting for pasta samosa and momo samosa,” posted an individual. Another added, “That oil is instant diarrhoea.” “Looking tasty,” commented a third. A fourth shared, “The oil is darker than my future.” “There is no samosa without potatoes,” wrote a fifth. A sixth shared the shop’s name and location. They posted, “Location: Sahni Sweets, Ambala City.”

