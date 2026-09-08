Ambani family celebrates Janmashtami at Antilla with dance, dandiya and prayers. Watch

The Ambani family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Antilia this week, with a video from the festivities showing family members coming together for prayers, music and dance.

The Ambani family celebrated Krishna Janmashtami at Antilia this week. (Instagram/@varindertchawla)

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The video shows the Ambani family dressed in traditional attire as they joined the celebrations. Antilia was decorated with white and pink flowers, along with a Krishna idol and other traditional festive elements.

In the clip, Radhika Merchant, Shloka Mehta and Ambani siblings - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani - were seen participating in the festivities. Radhika was seen dancing with family members and children, while Isha also joined in the celebrations. Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were also seen dancing with the kids.

Mukesh Ambani was seen in a traditional kurta and jacket as he participated in the Janmashtami rituals. Nita Ambani, dressed in a blue saree and traditional jewellery, was seen walking through the decorated venue. The couple was also seen dancing with children during the festivities.

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{{^usCountry}} The video also showed members of the family taking part in dandiya as the celebrations continued. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video also showed members of the family taking part in dandiya as the celebrations continued. Watch the video below: {{/usCountry}}

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The video also showed family members offering prayers with folded hands and floral garlands. They were seen swinging a decorated Krishna idol - a customary part of Janmashtami celebrations.

Janmashtami celebrations

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Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, marks the birth of Lord Krishna and is celebrated with devotion across India. The festival is observed with prayers, fasting, devotional songs and visits to temples. People also decorate their houses with flowers and rangoli and observe ritualistic fasts. The celebrations are followed by Dahi Handi, which is traditionally observed on the day after Janmashtami.