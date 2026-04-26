Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral

The Ambani family hosted global music icon Rihanna at their residence Antilia in Mumbai, offering her a warm welcome rooted in Indian culture and hospitality. Pictures from the special afternoon were shared on Instagram by the official handle of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

The Ambani family welcomed Rihanna to Antilia for an afternoon of culture and conversations in Mumbai.(Instagram/nmacc.india)

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(Also read: Anant and Radhika Ambani distribute gifts after darshan at Krishnakali Mandir)

The images showed members of the Ambani family, including Shloka Mehta, Isha Ambani, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, welcoming Rihanna at the Mumbai residence.

NMACC shares pictures on Instagram

Sharing the pictures, the official Instagram handle of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre wrote, “An afternoon where India’s finest traditions took center stage, welcoming a global icon. The Ambani Family gracefully hosted Rihanna at their Mumbai residence for an afternoon of culture and conversations.”

Rihanna, who enjoys a massive global fan following, was seen interacting with the Ambani family members during her visit.

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{{^usCountry}} The post soon caught the attention of social media users and amassed several reactions. Many praised the Ambani family for presenting Indian culture on a global platform, while others expressed excitement over seeing Rihanna at Antilia. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post soon caught the attention of social media users and amassed several reactions. Many praised the Ambani family for presenting Indian culture on a global platform, while others expressed excitement over seeing Rihanna at Antilia. {{/usCountry}}

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One user wrote, “This is such a beautiful meeting of Indian tradition and global glamour.” Another said, “Rihanna at Antilia is truly an iconic moment.” A third commented, “This looks so good.”

(Also read: Watch: Nita and Mukesh Ambani’s sweet moment steals the spotlight at NMACC’s 3rd anniversary)

Another user reacted, “So wonderful to see India’s traditions being shared with a global star.” Someone else wrote, “Rihanna looks so elegant and happy in these pictures.” Another comment read, “This is a lovely cultural exchange and a proud moment for India.” One more user said, “The pictures are absolutely stunning and full of warmth.”

A cultural moment in Mumbai

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The Ambani family has often hosted prominent global personalities in India, and Rihanna’s visit to Antilia added another memorable moment to that list.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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