American and British passenger throw punches at each other for window-seat on Ryanair flight | Video

A Ryanair flight from Malta to London Stansted turned into a chaotic scene when two passengers engaged in a physical altercation captured on video. The brawl reportedly started after one passenger refused to let the other pass to his window seat, leading to a heated exchange of words and punches.

Passenger Neil Modwhadia, who recorded the incident, provided details of the altercation. The American passenger, seated on the left, had the window seat, while the British passenger, wearing a cap, occupied the aisle seat. According to Modwhadia, the British man prevented the American from reaching his seat, sparking the confrontation.

Intervention by Crew and Passengers

As the situation escalated, flight attendants and fellow passengers swiftly intervened, managing to separate the brawling individuals. The video captures the chaotic moment, with one person expressing frustration over the delay caused by the altercation.

Ryanair's Response

In a statement, Ryanair addressed the incident, stating that two passengers on the flight became disruptive before takeoff. The cabin crew successfully defused the situation, resulting in a minor delay before the aircraft departed safely for Stansted.

Continued Controversies Surrounding Ryanair

This incident adds to a string of controversies involving the ultra-low-cost Irish carrier. Just last month, a passenger was filmed being escorted off a plane by UK police after being publicly shamed by the crew for smoking in the lavatory.

In May, a disabled passenger criticized Ryanair for its inadequate accommodations, as he was forced to navigate off the plane without assistance. Furthermore, Ryanair recently terminated chief pilot Aidan Murray following allegations of sending sexually explicit messages to junior female staff members.

