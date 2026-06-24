'Nobody will throw you out': Royal family welcomes American stranger to Jaipur palace wedding

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get” — one American travel influencer understood the truth of his age-old adage when he asked for an invitation to a royal wedding in India, and was soon welcomed to the festivities. Andy Wise Lee, an American influencer, got himself invited to a royal wedding in Jaipur. (Instagram/@cooksux)

Andy Wise Lee (better known as CookSux) recently shared Instagram videos from the big fat Indian wedding he got to attend in Jaipur earlier this year. Andy told Hindustantimes.com over an Instagram message that the wedding took place in February.

How he got in The American streamer and YouTuber explained that he was visiting Jaipur City Palace as a tourist during the daytime. As the evening approached, he realised a wedding was about to take place at the palace.

The Jaipur City Palace now houses the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum and continues to be the home of the Jaipur royal family. It is open to tourists, although the residential wing remains off-limits.

“I was visiting the palace in the day time as a tourist during my live stream and found out there was a wedding being hosted there later in the evening,” Andy explained to Hindustantimes.com.

Andy had no idea who was getting married, but he did want to attend an Indian wedding. His took his chance and asked a young woman how he could get invited to the festivities.

(Also read: Who are Princess Gauravi Kumari and Sawai Padmanabh Singh? Jaipur royals’ Met Gala debut)

“I had no idea whose wedding it was, but I did want to try and attend an Indian wedding as it was something I’ve wanted to do during my visit to the country. When the location was closing for the general public, I figured why not ask the girl in blue what I had to do to get invited and what happened next is in the videos,” he told Hindustantimes.com.