American tourist praises India after free treatment at rural hospital in Odisha: ‘Didn’t charge me one cent’

An American tourist has praised India's public healthcare system after receiving free treatment at a rural government hospital in Odisha. Mike, who describes himself as an international filmmaker, shared his experience in an Instagram video titled "American hospitalised in India".

Mike shared his experience in an Instagram video titled “American hospitalised in India”. (Instagram/@mikenoonevisuals)

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In the clip, Mike shared that he had been in India for just five days and was travelling through Odisha when he fell ill after eating too much of the local food. Sharing an update from his hospital bed, he said he had been vomiting every 15 minutes for around 12 hours before he was admitted. He spoke about being given IV fluids, anti-nausea medication and injections while being treated at the hospital.

"Day five in India, and I'm already hospitalised. I was in some rural government hospital, stuck full of needles, unable to even recognise the language on the walls," Mike said in the video.

Watch the video below:

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{{^usCountry}} However, Mike clarified that he did not believe he had suffered from food poisoning. Instead, he blamed his illness on overeating. "Stop, stop, stop. I can feel you stereotyping from there. This wasn't food poisoning; this was overindulgence. The food was so good I ate too much of it like an idiot, and I paid the price with not one but two shots in the butt," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Mike clarified that he did not believe he had suffered from food poisoning. Instead, he blamed his illness on overeating. "Stop, stop, stop. I can feel you stereotyping from there. This wasn't food poisoning; this was overindulgence. The food was so good I ate too much of it like an idiot, and I paid the price with not one but two shots in the butt," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Mike later said he was feeling fine but was surprised by the cost of his treatment - or rather, the lack of one. Comparing his experience with healthcare costs in the US, he said an IV bag, anti-nausea medication and injections could have cost him thousands of dollars back home.

"But as bad as that was, I really winced when I thought about the bill. Because back home in America, an IV bag, anti-nausea meds, and two booty injections could easily cost a couple thousand dollars," he said.

"Instead, these damn socialists didn't charge me one cent. It made me sick," Mike added sarcastically. He captioned the post, "100% okay now."

(Also Read: 'Nobody will throw you out': Royal family welcomes American stranger to Jaipur palace wedding)

Social media reactions

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The video has since drawn reactions from social media users, with several praising the fact that he received treatment without being charged for the hospital care.

"Free healthcare, what a concept," one user commented.

Another expressed concern for Mike while praising his sense of humour, writing, "Oh no!! So sorry, Mike! Really hope you feel better soon! Appreciate that your sense of humor is still intact while sick!"

Some users also offered advice on adjusting to Indian food while travelling.

"Always start with local fruits and curd to familiarise your gut with the food you consume. See to it you don't go too spicy. Start light," one person wrote.

Another welcomed Mike to Odisha, saying, "It's free, brother. It will cost you a little bit for medicines, like two dollars to three dollars maximum."

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