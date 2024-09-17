America's Got Talent star Emily Gold dies by suicide- 6 things to know about her

Emily Gold, a 17-year-old dancer and America's Got Talent (AGT) contestant from Los Osos High School, has died. As per reports, Gold was found dead by suicide on Friday, September 13, at 11:52 p.m., the San Bernardino Coroner's Office confirmed. Emily Gold died of suicide.

California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez published a statement with PEOPLE stating that "officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes."

"When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17-year-old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210. The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene." (Also Read: America's Got Talent faces flak over age limit after Indian-origin girl Pranysqa Mishra's heart-breaking performance)

Here are 6 things to know about her:

1. Emily Gold participated in AGT Season 19 as a dancer from Los Osos High School.

2. During the audition phase, the group made a big impression with an enjoyable routine to the Usher singles "OMG" and "Yeah!". Simon Cowell applauded the dancers for their "absolutely brilliant" performance, but the judges had mixed feelings about them.

3. Emily Gold stunned USA last month on AGT with the Los Osos High School dance team. The team advanced to the quarterfinals of the series after clearing the audition process, only to be ousted in August.

4. Speaking with PEOPLE on Aug. 13, Gold said of her time onstage, "When I'm performing, I'm really thinking about all the corrections because we get corrections up until five minutes before we go on stage. So to really just think about all those so that we apply them is my biggest priority on stage."

5. After Gold's death, a GoFundMe page was started for her. The page read, "With great sadness, we share our Los Osos Grizzly Emily Gold has passed away. As a community, let's come together and support the Gold family in this difficult time. Please know this money will go directly to the family to support them and help with expenses."

6. Her school and dance team have also made posts about Gold and expressed their shock and sadness over her demise.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to iCall, a suicide prevention helpline at 9152987821.