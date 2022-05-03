Amid heatwave, video of boy giving water bottles to street vendors goes viral

Staying indoors and keeping yourself hydrated is the only way that Indians can gain some respite from the heatwave until it starts raining again. But the people who cannot avoid going out in this scorching heat are bearing the brunt of this situation. The long list of people includes street vendors, among others. And this video that has recently gone viral and even garnered a reshare from IPS officer Awanish Sharan, shows how kindness can go a long way during such times.

The video was originally posted on Facebook by a handle named Deep Side, before it was reshared on Twitter by IPS officer Awanish Sharan. The video shows how a little boy is carrying a packet full of water bottles as he hands them out to street vendors one by one. Sharing the video on Twitter, Awanish Sharan wrote, “Your small kindness can make someone's day special.”

The caption to the original video that was shared on Facebook, also reads similarly. Except that it also describes the sweet little boy as, “Such a good soul.” The caption is complete with the emojis of a heart and that of a red rose. The video has made people believe and have faith in the power of humanity, as a means to tackle this ongoing heatwave in India.

Take a look at the Twitter reshare by Awanish Sharan below:

Your Small Kindness Can Make Someone's Day Special.❤️ pic.twitter.com/ln8HYxqz9U — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) May 1, 2022

The video was shared on Facebook and April 30 and has received more than 5.1 million views. It has also received several appreciative comments from people who totally loved this boy's gesture and encouraged others to do the same.

“Thank you baby, God bless you. Your parents have brought you up well,” complimented a Facebook user. “So sweet and cute. God bless you betaji with tons of blessings, happiness, love and a very healthy life with huge success in life,” wrote another. “I want to hug this boy for his effort and kindness. May God bless you always,” posted a third.

What are your thoughts on this lovely gesture on the little boy’s part?