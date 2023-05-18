Amitabh Bachchan is impressed with this child's batting skills. Watch

The ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) has sparked a surge of excitement for cricket among people in India. While many individuals share memorable moments from these thrilling matches, others showcase their cricket skills through personal videos. Joining in, renowned actor Amitabh Bachchan has also shared a video related to cricket. The video captures the infectious enthusiasm of a child passionately hitting balls.

Amitabh Bachchan shares video of a child playing cricket.(Instagram/@amitabhbachchan)

"The future of Indian cricket is in very safe hands," wrote Amitabh Bachchan in the caption of the post that he shared on Instagram. The video shows a child hitting balls one after another. Many people were impressed by the child's skills.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared just a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than 4.6 million times. The share has also raked up several likes and comments. Many people compared the child with MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "Future Dhoni version." A second added, "Upcoming Virat Kohli." A third commented, "If timing is everything in batting, then this little guy is before and beyond time." A fourth shared, "Wow, so nice cricketers, beautiful shorts." What do you think about this video?

