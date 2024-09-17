Menu Explore
An 'Aishwarya Rai doll', inspired by her Anant Ambani wedding look is viral. Watch

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Sep 17, 2024 05:45 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's stunning red anarkali outfit from the Anant Ambani wedding has been reimagined as a doll. The clip has sparked mixed reactions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan might not frequently grace the public eye, but when she does, her impact is undeniable. At the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in July, the actor mesmerised everyone with her ageless beauty and flawless style. Now, her stunning red attire has been recreated in the form of a doll by a Sri Lankan artist.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s stunning red Anarkali from the recent Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding has been recreated in doll form by Sri Lankan artist Nigeshan.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's dazzling attire

At the star-studded Ambani wedding, Aishwarya Rai made a statement in a vibrant red anarkali suit that seamlessly blended modern sophistication with traditional elegance. Adorned with intricate gold borders, her look was a perfect showcase of her iconic fashion sense, further cementing her status as a style icon.

Doll recreation goes viral

Following the wedding, a viral video emerged showcasing a doll version of Aishwarya Rai's attire. Created by Sri Lankan doll artist Nigeshan, the video has captured significant attention, amassing 3.9 million views. The doll, dressed in a miniature replica of the former beauty queen's red anarkali, has sparked a wide range of reactions from internet users.

Watch the video here:

Here's how the internet reacted:

Many praised the doll’s meticulous detail. One viewer enthused, “The doll is fantastic— it perfectly captures the elegance of Aishwarya’s outfit!” Mukesh Patel appreciated the effort, saying, “The attention to detail is impressive; the doll mirrors Aishwarya’s style beautifully.” However, opinions were not entirely unanimous. Some viewers were less impressed, with Sanya Mehta commenting, “It’s a fun concept, but the doll doesn’t quite do justice to the real Aishwarya.” Neena Pathak added, “While it’s a cute idea, nothing compares to the real-life elegance of Aishwarya Rai.”

The Ambani wedding extravaganza

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, married Radhika Merchant in a grand celebration on July 12 at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre. The wedding, part of a series of extravagant pre- and post-nuptial events, was attended by over 600 high-profile guests including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and international figures like former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The lavish affair has been widely regarded as the wedding of the century, capturing the world’s attention.

