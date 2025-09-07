Anand Mahindra admits he'll skip Vizag's new glass bridge despite calling it 'stunning'. Here's why

Industrialist Anand Mahindra, known for his sharp observations and witty remarks on social media, has once again wowed the internet with his latest tweet. This time, his attention was caught by a spectacular upcoming tourist attraction in Visakhapatnam - a glass skywalk perched high above Kailasagiri Hill. The Vizag glass bridge is expected to open for tourists in the coming days. (X/@anandmahindra)

Sharing his thoughts on the breathtaking structure, Mahindra wrote, “This new glass skywalk in Vizag, perched over Kailasagiri Hill, is reportedly opening next week and it’s already being touted as one of the tallest of its kind in the world. Unsurprisingly, China still holds the global records for skywalk height and length, with the Zhangjiajie glass bridge placed 300 m above ground and stretching 430 m long. But Vizag’s version isn’t far behind with a vertical drop of 262 m.”

The industrialist revealed in his post that while it’s visually impressive, he might admire it only from afar. “It looks absolutely stunning, but will it make it to my bucket list? Probably not. Heights and I have a complicated relationship. For now, I’ll stay an armchair #SundayWanderer and enjoy the views through videos instead,” he wrote.

Mahindra’s candid confession struck a chord with social media users, many of whom admitted to sharing the same fear of heights.

“completely get that, sir! Vizag’s skywalk looks amazing, but not everyone has to conquer heights to enjoy it. For many of us, the thrill of watching the videos is more than enough - safe, exciting, and still breathtaking,” one user said.

“Completely relate to this! The #Vizagglassskywalk looks incredible and it's amazing to see India joining the ranks of global architectural feats. Even if it doesn’t make it to everyone’s bucket list, it’s something to be proud of as a landmark. For many of us, enjoying such heights through videos is honestly the best way safe, comfortable, and still awe-inspiring. Kudos to #Vizag for dreaming big!” commented another.

“That skywalk definitely looks breathtaking, but I get the hesitation—262 m is no joke! For me, it’s worth a spot on the bucket list just for the thrill and the views over Vizag,” wrote a third user.

“That’s totally fair. Not every adventure has to be lived firsthand—sometimes the best seat is the one with a safe view and a cup of coffee in hand. Virtual wandering counts too!” said another.

About Vizag’s glass skywalk bridge

The new glass skywalk in Visakhapatnam is reportedly set to open in the coming week. It is being hailed as one of the tallest glass skywalks in the world.

According to reports, it is 55 meters long and stands at a breathtaking vertical drop of 262 metres, offering panoramic views of the city and the Bay of Bengal. The Vizag glass bridge is designed to hold over 100 people; however, only 40 visitors will be allowed on it at a time. The bridge is expected to open for tourists in the coming days.