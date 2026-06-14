Anand Mahindra calls Karnataka’s Honnavar a ‘hidden gem that deserves equal attention’

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has once again turned the spotlight on India’s lesser explored travel destinations, this time highlighting Honnavar on Karnataka’s coastline. Known for sharing his travel discoveries on X, he described the region as a hidden gem that deserves equal attention alongside more celebrated tourist spots.

Anand Mahindra calls Honnavar a hidden gem worth noticing. (Representational Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In his post, he wrote, “Continuing my search for underexplored and less crowded destinations. We often celebrate Kerala’s backwaters, but on Karnataka’s coast is a hidden gem that deserves equal attention. The same river that roars over Jog Falls, the Sharavathi River, finally and quietly merges with the Arabian Sea at Honnavar. I am not sure if these pictures are enhanced, but it is clear that Honnavar is a magical landscape. Mangrove forests, winding waterways and mirror like backwaters. Since mangroves are among nature’s most effective coastal defenders, Honnavar’s beauty is matched by its ecological significance.”

(Also Read: 'I’m here for growth, not just salary': Gen Z candidate’s interview question surprises recruiter)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Take a look: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Honnavar’s untouched beauty leaves travellers awestruck

Several users recalled their visits to the region and shared how the landscape left a lasting impression. One user commented, “Very true, I visited Sharavathi and Honnavar a couple of years back and I was awestruck by the beauty. I took this picture there and this view has always stayed in my memory.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another user added, “Kerala gets the spotlight, but Karnataka is such a beautiful state with great people. They have done so much for Dharma and India for 1000 years. Honnavar is truly peaceful and beautiful.”

The sense of admiration for lesser known destinations continued, with users also pointing towards untouched landscapes in other states.

One user wrote, “Sir, please go to Meghamalai in Theni district of Tamil Nadu. It is pleasant, untouched and less crowded. It feels like the Munnar of Tamil Nadu.”

Another comment read, “Sir, if you are exploring lesser known destinations, do consider Valmiki Tiger Reserve in Bihar. It is a stunning landscape of dense forests, pristine rivers, rich wildlife, the majestic Gandak River, and serene wilderness along the Himalayan foothills.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adding to the conversation, another user said, “This is a fantastic and incredibly beautiful addition to your list of less crowded and more nature connected places. Are you preserving your experiences from this discovery and journey in the form of a specific project or social media series?”

(Also Read: 'I was asked to resign': Employee says he was pressured to quit despite strong performance)

Many also reflected on India’s coastline, with one user noting, “Kerala often gets the spotlight, but India’s coastline is full of hidden masterpieces. Honnavar looks like one of those places that reminds us that beauty does not need crowds to be extraordinary.”