'I was asked to resign': Employee says he was pressured to quit despite strong performance

A Reddit post by an employee who claims he was laid off after raising concerns about a toxic workplace has caught the attention of social media users. The employee detailed his experiences at a company where he had worked for three years, alleging favouritism, poor leadership and pressure to resign despite receiving recognition for his work. A Reddit post highlights concerns about workplace culture. (Representational Image)

In the post, the employee said he often felt sidelined by management. He alleged that a senior leader, whom he referred to as "C", frequently made derogatory remarks about people's appearance, education and language.

According to the employee, the situation worsened after he stopped engaging socially with colleagues following a diagnosis of clinical depression. He claimed that his manager rarely made independent decisions and failed to acknowledge his contributions, even promoting a newer employee despite his own efforts in training teammates and helping the team understand complex concepts.

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The employee further alleged that tensions escalated when he refused to maintain a friendly relationship with the senior leader. He claimed he was called into a vague performance review meeting where he was pressured to resign.

"He never gave any proper reason for asking me to leave," the employee wrote, adding that one of his recent achievements had been recognised by a senior director. He also alleged that after refusing to resign, his access to Jira and other workplace tools was removed. Shortly afterwards, he received an email stating that his performance was poor, something he says had never been raised before.

Concerns over future job prospects Beyond the layoff itself, the employee expressed anxiety about how the situation could affect a potential new job opportunity. He revealed that he had already started interviewing elsewhere because of what he described as a toxic environment and had successfully cleared technical interview rounds.

"This is my first layoff and it feels personal. I don't want to lose this opportunity," he wrote.

In a follow up comment, the employee admitted he was "very scared", claiming that the senior leader had already influenced HR and other managers. He also said he had responded to the poor performance allegations with evidence of his work, including details of bugs he had identified and resolved.

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