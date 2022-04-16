Anand Mahindra is ‘insanely jealous’ of sister who shared tiger pics. Here’s why

Anand Mahindra actively uses Twitter and often shares various posts. In his latest post, he shared a few images of a tiger and wrote that his sisters shared them with him. In the post he also added that the images made him ‘insanely jealous’. And, the reason behind it may leave you giggling.

“I have spent much of my childhood holidaying near Nagarhole sanctuary, been to Corbett several times & yet NEVER seen a tiger in its habitat. And my sister sends me these amazing pics from Bandhavgarh National Park (Photos: Ashish Tirkey, Naturalist) I’m insanely jealous,” wrote Anand Mahindra while posting the images. The incredible pictures may leave you stunned.

Take a look at the post:

I have spent much of my childhood holidaying near Nagarhole sanctuary, been to Corbett several times & yet NEVER seen a tiger in its habitat. And my sister sends me these amazing pics from Bandhavgarh National Park (Photos:Ashish Tirkey, Naturalist) I’m insanely jealous. pic.twitter.com/kBhO8oUhEO — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 14, 2022

Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Visit Tadoba this time and I hope you will get it,” shared IFS officer Ramesh Pandey. “It took me 10 odd years, countless search operations, some late in the nights, extensive prayers and what not to spot a lion in the Gir sanctuary. This used to be my mission each time I’d visit my maternal folks in summers in a town called Una,” posted another. “Please do visit Kanha National Park. The jungle is so beautiful that you would feel like coming here every year. It’s not just about tigers. It’s about dense trees and 100% nature. It is so well managed that not a piece of waste you would find in jungle. Absolute peace,” wrote a third.

There were also many who posted images or videos of their tiger sightings:

Tadoba national park jr.Matkasur n babli pic.twitter.com/gkAwSXSiUz — Akhilesh Chauhan (@Akki08Chauhan) April 14, 2022

Sir recent ones from Tadoba ...Near Nagpur .. Almost sighting is pretty sure in this reserve..

Tigress taking care of cubs is an amazing experience pic.twitter.com/5NZmzhhpYI — Yogesh Morade (@MoradeYogi) April 14, 2022

@anandmahindra Sir, you ought to go to Ranthambore (and perhaps stay at Oberoi Vanya Vilas) for some incredible tiger sighting! Here’s a video that I took just a fortnight ago :-) pic.twitter.com/3NkPhS4aP0 — Shashi Arora (@shashi_arora) April 15, 2022

Ranthambhaur aao yha dikhega in its habitat pic.twitter.com/wA2wjEx8xF — Bhagwan S Rathore (@bhagwanbanna) April 14, 2022

Diedrah Kelly, Consul General of Canada in Mumbai, also joined in on the conversation by tagging the business tycoon in one of her posts. “School break success - we spotted a tiger!” she wrote. Addressing Mahindra, she added, “you’ll have to try again!”. Her post is complete with a few incredible images. Her post also received a reply where Mahindra wrote, “Thanks for rubbing salt in my wound Diedrah,” along with an emoticon.

Thanks for rubbing salt in my wound Diedrah. 😊 @DiedrahKelly https://t.co/vjZedoOSdK — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 15, 2022

