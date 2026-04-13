Anand Mahindra mourns Asha Bhosle, says her death marks ‘fading of a generation’s soundtrack’

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has died at the age of 92. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on Saturday after experiencing cardiac and respiratory issues.

After Asha Bhosle died at 92, Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt note on X.

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(Also read: Quote of the day by Asha Bhosle: ‘Sangeet ek aisi kala hai jo janam janam tak apne saath chalti hai…’)

Tributes poured in from across the country, with industrialist Anand Mahindra sharing an emotional note on X, reflecting on her influence across generations.

“The passing of Asha Bhosleji feels like the fading of one of the great soundtracks of my generation. She and her sister Lata Mangeshkarji were not just singers, they were the voices of India itself. Lataji will always remain the benchmark of perfection. But to my generation, Ashaji was something equally powerful: she was possibility.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Often seen as the ‘other’ voice in the same family, she refused to be defined by comparison. Instead, she carved out her own space with a style that was bold, experimental. From cabaret to ghazals, from folk to pop, she expanded what was acceptable, not just in music, but in how a woman could live, choose, and express herself.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Often seen as the ‘other’ voice in the same family, she refused to be defined by comparison. Instead, she carved out her own space with a style that was bold, experimental. From cabaret to ghazals, from folk to pop, she expanded what was acceptable, not just in music, but in how a woman could live, choose, and express herself.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In doing so, she didn’t just sing differently. She lived differently. I personally took inspiration from her and learned from her courage to be a non-conformist and go ‘off-road.’ No matter where you are now, Ashaji, I know you will be breaking boundaries. Om shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In doing so, she didn’t just sing differently. She lived differently. I personally took inspiration from her and learned from her courage to be a non-conformist and go ‘off-road.’ No matter where you are now, Ashaji, I know you will be breaking boundaries. Om shanti.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A career that defined generations {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A career that defined generations {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most successful, popular, and prolific singers of Indian cinema, Asha Bhosle’s stature in Hindi film music was rivalled only by her elder sister, the late Lata Mangeshkar.

Born in 1933 into the illustrious Mangeshkar family, Bhosle began singing professionally at the age of nine. She recorded her first film song in 1943 and by the 1950s had carved a distinct identity for herself in Bollywood.

Her views on modern music

In an interaction with Hindustan Times in 2023, Bhosle spoke candidly about contemporary music. She said, “Main sach bolu toh main aaj ke gaane sunti hi nahi hoon. If I have to listen to songs, I hear (late vocalist) Bhimsen Joshi’s songs, classical songs and ghazals as I get to learn and simultaneously, polish and practice my songs better through that. Because of this, my capability of singing gets better, and I improvise and sing better.”

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(Also read: Asha Bhosle, legendary singer and voice of Bollywood for decades, dies at 92)

She added, “I don’t really find songs with excellent lyrics today, but I listen to them occasionally and sometimes, I come across good songs by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sunidhi Chauhan so yes, I do find some of them good, but I rarely listen to music. If I have to, then I listen to the old songs.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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