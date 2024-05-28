Anand Mahindra on Dipa Karmakar's gold win at Asian Gymnastics Championships: 'Keep rising'

Dipa Karmakar made history by securing the gold medal in the women's vault apparatus at the Asian Gymnastics Championships held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Her remarkable accomplishment garnered widespread praise from individuals across India. Anand Mahindra, the chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, joined the chorus of acclaim by taking to social media to share a heartfelt post celebrating Karmakar's inspiring journey and significant milestone. Dipa Karmakar had aggravated her knee injury in March last year and had to pull out of the Baku World Cup.

In his post, he mentioned how Karmakar was earlier talking about an injury that made an impact on her and later how she won gold for India. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra lauds Anasuya Sengupta, Payal Kapadia for their big win at Cannes 2024)

"Just back in March, @DipaKarmakar was talking about her injury & the hurdles she had to cross. It was the love for the sport, she said, which kept her going. And yesterday, she became the first Indian gymnast to win gold at the prestigious Asian championship, topping the podium in women's vault. Keep Rising, Dipa," wrote Mahindra in his post.

He also shared a picture of Karmakar standing on stage with her medal.

This post was shared on May 27. Since being posted, it has gained more than 59,000 views. The share also has over 1,500 likes and numerous comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their happiness for Karmakar. A few others also congratulated her. (Also Read: Anand Mahindra responds to troll who said ‘Your cars can't compete with Japanese or Americans’)

An individual wrote, "Proud moment...Congratulations to her...Keep going."

A second said, "Wow, great. Keep rising, Dipa."

A third commented, "Keep doing what you're doing Dipa."

A fourth said, "Wow, this is so amazing!"

Many others reacted to the post by congratulating Karmakar on her accomplishment.