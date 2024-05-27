Anand Mahindra lauds Anasuya Sengupta, Payal Kapadia for their big win at Cannes 2024

Anasuya Sengupta and Payal Kapadia's names have been etched in history as the two won separate prestigious awards at Cannes 2024. Sengupta became the first Indian to receive the 'Best Actress' award at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. The actress earned the "Un Certain Regard" award for her role in the film The Shameless. Meanwhile, Kapadia won a Grand Prix for her film All We Imagine as Light. To mark their big win, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra, took to X and lauded their efforts. Anand Mahindra made a post for Anasuya Sengupta and Payal Kapadia. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

"India in the limelight at #cannes2024. Intense Filmmakers. Intense actors. May their tribe flourish," wrote Mahindra in the caption of his post. He also shared posters for both films. (Also Read: Cannes Film Festival 2024: All We Imagine as Light cast, Joey King to Simone Ashley; best looks from Closing Ceremony)

This post was shared on May 26. Since being posted, it has gained more than 60,000 views, and the numbers are only increasing. The post also has over 2,000 likes and comments. Many people flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. (Also Read: Cannes 2024: Times when India shone bright at the film festival this year)

An individual wrote, "It's heartening to read your spontaneous appreciation for admirable events of our nation."

A second said, "Sir, have you already watched the film? Looks like you are a movie buff. #cannes2024."

"Wow, the title of the film is a little bit weird, SHAMELESS. Isn't it? #cannes2024," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Why only intense, serious and dark kind of films are appreciated and not some light, funny and entertaining movies?"

Numerous others also appreciated Anasuya Sengupta and Payal Kapadia's work. Several people reacted to the post congratulating the two and added clapping emoticons.