Anand Mahindra praises man who bought SUV after 10 years of hard work. See post

Many of us cut expenses and save our hard-earned money to buy something we desire the most, and that feeling of accomplishment is hard to explain. And this Twitter user who saved big to buy his dream car after ten years of hard work feels the same. Not just did he share the happy news with his followers on Twitter, but he also sought Anand Mahindra's blessings.

"After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra #XUV700 need ur blessing sir...," wrote the Twitter user who goes by C Ashokkumar. He also shared a picture of himself with his brand-new white SUV adorned with a garland and tagged business tycoon Anand Mahindra to seek his blessing.

Take a look at C Ashokkumar's tweet below:

@anandmahindra After 10 years hard work buy new Mahindra #XUV700 need ur blessing sir..😍 pic.twitter.com/tdXiBqajK4 — C Ashokkumar (@itsakdmk) July 31, 2022

The Mahindra Group chairperson Anand Mahindra responded to his tweet after two days, and his reply has won many hearts online. It may have the same effect on you.

"Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice… Congratulations on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring," wrote Anand Mahindra while retweeting C Ashokkumar's tweet.

Take a look at Anand Mahindra's reply:

Thank you, but it is YOU who have blessed us with your choice…Congratulatioms on your success that has come from hard work. Happy motoring. https://t.co/aZyuqOFIa8 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 2, 2022

The tweet has gained over 15,800 likes, received more than 550 retweets, and several comments. Many also congratulated C Ashokkumar on his recent purchase.

"Great gesture Sir. Gratitude truly goes a long way. Makes you feel special aa well. Many congratulations C Ashokkumar.. Hard work pays off," posted an individual. "I'm still working hard to get my dream car Scorpio one day...," expressed another. "You are role model for us always," commented a third. "Hard earned..." wrote a fourth with several emoticons.