Anand Mahindra praises Praggnanandhaa’s journey in FIDE World Cup

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa finished as a runner-up in the 2023 Chess World Cup on August 24 after losing to five-time world champion and current World No. 1 Magnus Carlsen. Following Praggnanandhaa's impressive performance, Anand Mahindra has now praised him for his remarkable display of skill and determination in the 2023 Chess World Cup. (Also Read: 'Showcased exceptional skills': PM Modi hails R Praggnanandhaa after runner-up finish in chess World Cup)

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share about Praggnanandhaa's journey in FIDE World Cup.

"You aren’t the ‘runner-up’ @rpragchess. This is simply your ‘run-up’ to gold and to greatness. Many battles require you to learn & live to fight another day. You’ve learned & you will fight again; and we will all be there again, cheering you on loudly," wrote Anand Mahindra on X (formerly known as Twitter) while resharing a post by International Chess Federation.

Take a look at the post shared by Anand Mahindra for Praggnanandhaa here:

This post was shared on August 24. Since being posted, it has been viewed more than five lakh times. The share has also received close to 20,000 likes. Many even took to the comments section to express how happy and proud they are of Praggnanandhaa.

Here's what people are saying about Praggnanandhaa:

An individual wrote, "Incredible achievement, GM @rpragchess! At just 18, you've showcased a level of skill and tenacity that's awe-inspiring. Your performance against the world's best is a testament to your immense potential. Keep pushing the boundaries; the future is yours for the taking! Thank you @anandmahindra sir for encouraging @rpragchess."

A second added, "He’s a brilliant player at such a young age. Praying success in the future for #Praggnanandhaa and congratulations to #MagnusCarlsen."

A third commented, "@rpragchess You are an inspiration to us all! You have shown us that no matter how many times you fall, you can always get back up and keep fighting. We are all here to cheer you on and support you in your journey."

"Hats off, Praggnanandhaa! Winning second place at the 2023 FIDE World Cup is just the beginning. Your humble attitude and amazing skills inspire us all. Keep rocking the chessboard! The nation is proud," expressed a fourth.