Anand Mahindra recalls Mahindra’s first-ever EV, shares throwback pic

Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to recount the fascinating tale of Mahindra and Mahindra group’s first-ever e-vehicle ‘Bijlee’. This innovative three-wheeler was crafted by an employee named Nagarkar. Mahindra also shared that the firm had to ‘bid goodbye’ to Bijlee because it was ‘way ahead of its time’. Anand Mahindra with the EV his company created in the year 1999. (X/@anandmahindra)

“Today is #WorldEVDay And it has propelled me back into the past. 1999 to be precise, when a stalwart of @MahindraRise Mr Nagarkar, created our first ever EV—the 3 wheeler BIJLEE. It was his gift to us before retirement. I’ll never forget his words then: He wanted to do something for the planet. The Bijlee, sadly, was way ahead of its time & we bid goodbye to it after a few years of production. But the dream behind it continues to inspire us & we will not rest till those dreams become reality,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing a picture on Twitter.

The picture shared by Anand Mahindra shows him posing with the firm’s first-ever EV, created in the year 1999.

Take a look at the picture shared by Anand Mahindra here:

The post was shared on September 9.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet shared by Anand Mahindra:

An X user wrote, “What a journey it has been! Mr. Nagarkar’s vision for a greener future lives on, and it’s heartwarming to see how Mahindra continues to strive toward that dream.”

“Wow, that’s great. Your company has always been ahead of the time,” expressed another.

A third shared, “Why didn’t you launch EV then itself, sir?”

“What a wonderful trip down memory lane! Mr Nagarkar’s vision and the Bijlee were indeed pioneers in the EV journey. Undoubtedly under your supervision, @MahindraRise will make those dreams a reality for a greener planet!” posted a fourth.

