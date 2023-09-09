News / Trending / Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’

Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’

ByTrisha Sengupta
Sep 09, 2023 02:34 PM IST

Anand Mahindra shared a post on X celebrating the film Jawan's success. Shah Rukh Khan reacted to that post.

Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’ in a post that the business tycoon shared on X. Mahindra shared the witty post to react to the huge success of SRK’s latest release, Jawan.

SRK reply to Anand Mahindra's post has created a chatter. (Screengrab)
SRK reply to Anand Mahindra's post has created a chatter. (Screengrab)

Anand Mahindra shared a video of SRK in Dubai. Alongside he wrote, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource.”

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Google’s interactive feature for Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan reshared the post on X along with a humble yet humorous reply. “Thank you so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource’ I am not limited!!! Big hug sir,” the actor wrote.

Take a look at SRK’s reply to Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared on September 8. Since then, the share has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan ‘kept awake’ to watch fans go for Jawan’s first show

How did X users react to SRK’s reply to Anand Mahindra?

“Power of SRK,” posted an X user. “The love and positivity you radiate through not only your movies but by just being. You truly are a national treasure of India, and the world. You should be cherished and protected at all costs. Love you beyond words Shah,” added another. “You are a rockstar,” joined a third. “What a reply. Respect bhi, swag bhi,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out