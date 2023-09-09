Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’

Shah Rukh Khan had the sweetest reaction to Anand Mahindra calling him a ‘natural resource’ in a post that the business tycoon shared on X. Mahindra shared the witty post to react to the huge success of SRK’s latest release, Jawan. SRK reply to Anand Mahindra's post has created a chatter. (Screengrab)

Anand Mahindra shared a video of SRK in Dubai. Alongside he wrote, “All countries guard their natural mineral resources and mine them and usually export them to earn forex. Maybe it’s time to declare @iamsrk a Natural Resource.”

Shah Rukh Khan reshared the post on X along with a humble yet humorous reply. “Thank you so much. I keep trying in my small humble way to make our country proud in terms of making cinema. And hope as a ‘natural resource’ I am not limited!!! Big hug sir,” the actor wrote.

Take a look at SRK’s reply to Anand Mahindra:

The post was shared on September 8. Since then, the share has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated close to 1.2 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Alongside, the share has also received tons of comments from people.

How did X users react to SRK’s reply to Anand Mahindra?

“Power of SRK,” posted an X user. “The love and positivity you radiate through not only your movies but by just being. You truly are a national treasure of India, and the world. You should be cherished and protected at all costs. Love you beyond words Shah,” added another. “You are a rockstar,” joined a third. “What a reply. Respect bhi, swag bhi,” wrote a fourth.