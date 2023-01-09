Anand Mahindra’s ‘Innovation Award’ for 2023 goes to this man for his ‘treadmill’

Anand Mahindra, Chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, keeps his Twitter followers engaged and entertained with his gripping, motivational, witty and funny shares. This time, he took to the micro-blogging platform to share a video of the world’s ‘lowest cost treadmill’ and crowned its inventor with this year’s ‘Innovation Award’. While many in the comments dropped laughing emoticons and joked about the ‘treadmill’, others shared that it is risky and one should not try it at home.

“The lowest cost treadmill in the world. And this year’s Innovation Award trophy goes to…,” wrote Anand Mahindra while sharing the video on Twitter. The video opens by showing a man walking barefoot in his kitchen and dropping dishwashing liquid on the floor. He then sprinkles some water on the floor and mixes it with dishwashing liquid using his foot to make it slippery. As the video progresses, he can be seen walking on the floor as one would walk on the treadmill. Towards the end, he even speeds up while holding the kitchen slab.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the tweet has raked up more than 3.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received several likes, tweets and a flurry of comments from people.

Here’s what people posted in the video’s comments section:

“Hahaha,” wrote Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission. Prafull MBA Chai Wala and actor Amrita Rao dropped laughing emoticons in the comments. Content creator Sagar, who goes by Maxtern on social media, pointed out, “It seems a risky work more than an innovation.” “This treadmill has the potential to land you up for an ortho visit; please don’t try this at home, it’s just a gimmick,” posted an individual. “If not done properly, this treadmill can punish you and take your teeth away on lease,” joked another. “Hilarious and background theme from Rocky is wonderful,” commented a third. “Definitely added in my workout from today,” joked a fourth.

