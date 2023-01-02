This negative space art prompted Anand Mahindra to make ‘new resolutions’ in 2023

Industrialist Anand Mahindra recently took to Twitter to share that he ‘don’t usually make’ resolutions on the new year, but a particular post inspired him to do so. The post quoted by Mahindra is an art video with the caption, “Negative space, in art, is the empty space around and between the subject(s) of an image.” In it, one can see a woman utilizing negative space to draw a man and a woman holding umbrellas. And Anand Mahindra intends to use these ‘negative spaces’ in his life to create more ‘positive internal spaces’ this year.

“Don’t usually make new resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others,” wrote Anand Mahindra while quoting a tweet.

Don’t usually make New Resolutions but this post did inspire one. The New Year will naturally have ups & downs but I hope to use the ‘downs’ or ‘negative spaces’ to help shape more positive internal spaces. I’ll try to use bad times to give me more resilience & empathy for others https://t.co/OVS4dhCVle — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 1, 2023

The tweet, since being shared a day ago, has collected more than 2.6 lakh views and close to 3,000 likes. The share has also prompted many to post various comments.

“Well said. One needs to look at colour, edges, to see negative space. I honestly think my greatest influence is from Cubism - idea of a multi-faceted, multi-perspective way of looking at things. You have to honor failure, because it is just a negative space around success,” posted an individual. “Think it this way, it’s not about negative and positive space, but contrast and that’s what matters, be it life or art or nature, contrast is the germination to newer things…,” shared another. “Replace the less with more,” commented a third.

