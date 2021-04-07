IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Trending / Anand Mahindra’s reply to small shop owner’s tweet is winning hearts
Anand Mahindra's Twitter thread has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(File Photo)
Anand Mahindra's Twitter thread has prompted people to share all sorts of comments.(File Photo)
trending

Anand Mahindra’s reply to small shop owner’s tweet is winning hearts

Anand Mahindra shared a heartfelt response to the small shop owner’s tweet.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 07:58 PM IST

After the announcement of stricter curbs and weekend lockdown in several cities, people have taken to different social media platforms to express their reactions. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also shared a Twitter thread expressing how “There is a pandemic hidden within the pandemic: Mental Health.” In a series of tweets, he also wrote that “No one is immune to psychological stress, but the most affected are the self-employed & the small shop & business owners.” His tweets are now receiving appreciative replies. Besides his tweets, Mahindra’s reply to a small business owner who commented on his post has also won people over.

Here’s what Anand Mahindra tweeted:

A Twitter user named Navin Khemlani praised Mahindra’s thoughts and replied, “Excellent thought sir... we traders and small shops have no idea how we are going to survive this lockdown... appreciate your efforts in helping us”.

The business tycoon took note of the reply and shared a heartfelt response. “You will survive. Keep your chin up. We’re all with you. This wave came suddenly, but should also abate more rapidly than the last,” he replied.

Take a look at the conversation:

Shared almost six hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s response has garnered nearly 800 likes and several comments. People appreciated his gesture.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s reply?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anand mahindra twitter post

Related Stories

Anand Mahindra shared this picture of Idli Amma along with his tweets.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra shared this picture of Idli Amma along with his tweets.(Twitter/@anandmahindra)
trending

Anand Mahindra posts Tamil Nadu's Idli Amma will soon get her own home-workspace

By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:57 PM IST
“Only rarely does one get to play a small part in someone’s inspiring story, and I would like to thank Kamalathal, better known as Idli Amma, for letting us play a small part in hers." reads a part of the post shared by Anand Mahindra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP