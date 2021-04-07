Anand Mahindra’s reply to small shop owner’s tweet is winning hearts

After the announcement of stricter curbs and weekend lockdown in several cities, people have taken to different social media platforms to express their reactions. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra has also shared a Twitter thread expressing how “There is a pandemic hidden within the pandemic: Mental Health.” In a series of tweets, he also wrote that “No one is immune to psychological stress, but the most affected are the self-employed & the small shop & business owners.” His tweets are now receiving appreciative replies. Besides his tweets, Mahindra’s reply to a small business owner who commented on his post has also won people over.

There is a pandemic hidden within the pandemic: Mental Health. Covid city dashboards cover the availability of hospital beds but not access to trained therapists. There was already a woeful lack of them, but they are now overwhelmed. (1/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

The strength of micro-communities has always been an antidote to mental stress. We can all do our bit to help shops on our street & order for home delivery from them, not just giant e-comm sites. We can all lend an ear & a shoulder to our friends who run small enterprises. (3/3) — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

A Twitter user named Navin Khemlani praised Mahindra’s thoughts and replied, “Excellent thought sir... we traders and small shops have no idea how we are going to survive this lockdown... appreciate your efforts in helping us”.

The business tycoon took note of the reply and shared a heartfelt response. “You will survive. Keep your chin up. We’re all with you. This wave came suddenly, but should also abate more rapidly than the last,” he replied.

You will survive. Keep your chin up. We’re all with you. This wave came suddenly, but should also abate more rapidly than the last. https://t.co/z468lqXU4d — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 7, 2021

Shared almost six hours ago, Anand Mahindra’s response has garnered nearly 800 likes and several comments. People appreciated his gesture.

What are your thoughts on Anand Mahindra’s reply?

