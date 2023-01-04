Mahindra’s tweet on Capt Shiva Chouhan becoming first woman officer deployed at Siachen will make you nod in agreement

Captain Shiva Chouhan became the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the Kumar Post of the World’s highest battlefield located in Siachen. The news soon prompted people to take to social media to show their appreciation and respect for the army officer. Anand Mahindra joined in too with a tweet and expressed his reactions to Captain Chouhan being inducted to the Siachen Glacier on January 2, 2023. He wrote the caption while re-sharing a video from news agency ANI.

“Capt Shiva Chouhan becomes the first woman officer to get operationally deployed at the world's highest battlefield, Siachen, after training at Siachen Battle School along with other personnel,” ANI shared in a post that Mahindra later retweeted. While resharing the video, the business tycoon wrote, “Shiva Shakti! We’re cheering her on and praying for her success & safety. May she bury gender stereotypes deep in the Siachen Snow. ”

Take a look at the post:

Since being posted a day ago, the share has received tons of comments from people. “My salute to her and her parents for bringing such a brave girl to this world. God bless,” wrote a Twitter user. “Big salute to her and her family's courage to let her explore these heights,” shared another. “So proud of you. Salute,” posted a third.