Anand Mahindra shares clip of football fans in India, netizens are stunned

As the FIFA world cup finals are almost there, fans cannot keep their calm. Many fans are set with flags, jerseys, and other things to celebrate the victory. And in India, the excitement is no less. Anand Mahindra provided a peek at the immense football fandom. He posted a video that appears to be from Kerala and shows Argentina supporters cheering. In the video, several people are wearing the jersey of the teams they support and have taken to the streets to celebrate the win.

In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too, but obviously, they're not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in football yet, but if there was a World Cup for 'Fanball' we would be in the running…."

Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too,but obviously they’re not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in Football yet, but if there was a World Cup for ‘Fanball’ we would be in the running… pic.twitter.com/XjVhBHqgpw — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 14, 2022

This post was shared a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 4000 times and has had many reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town in Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, and parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom." A second person said, "I saw the great fanbase of football in Kerala. On the way to Kochi - Trivandrum, there were at least 6-7 coffee shops where Messi's hoarding was placed. India would certainly win the fanbase world cup!!" A third user added, "At not many places in the world, one can find a multitude of countries' flags in the hands and love for football in the hearts."