Anand Mahindra shares clip of football fans in India, netizens are stunned

Published on Dec 14, 2022 04:09 PM IST

As the FIFA world cup fever is high on everyone, Anand Mahindra shared a fascinating clip that shows groups of Indians supporting their favourite teams.

Anand Mahindra shares clip of football fans.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)
Anand Mahindra shares clip of football fans.(Twitter/@Anand Mahindra)
ByVrinda Jain

As the FIFA world cup finals are almost there, fans cannot keep their calm. Many fans are set with flags, jerseys, and other things to celebrate the victory. And in India, the excitement is no less. Anand Mahindra provided a peek at the immense football fandom. He posted a video that appears to be from Kerala and shows Argentina supporters cheering. In the video, several people are wearing the jersey of the teams they support and have taken to the streets to celebrate the win.

In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, "Fans of Argentina are celebrating. (Brazilian fans in the crowd too, but obviously, they're not too happy) The interesting thing is that these fans are in India. We may not have shown our merit in football yet, but if there was a World Cup for 'Fanball' we would be in the running…."

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared a few hours back. Since being uploaded, it has been liked 4000 times and has had many reactions.

One person in the Instagram comments said, "This is Kerala, and the celebrations have been on for a month now. Every town in Kerala has hoardings, flags, fan clubs, and parties. Kerala celebrates football! One has to be there to witness the fandom." A second person said, "I saw the great fanbase of football in Kerala. On the way to Kochi - Trivandrum, there were at least 6-7 coffee shops where Messi's hoarding was placed. India would certainly win the fanbase world cup!!" A third user added, "At not many places in the world, one can find a multitude of countries' flags in the hands and love for football in the hearts."

anand mahindra fifa world cup football + 1 more
anand mahindra fifa world cup football

