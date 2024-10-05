‘Anand?’: Mukesh Ambani’s sweet gesture for damaad Anand Piramal at quick photo session with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani

A sweet video featuring the members of the Ambani family has surfaced online, and it captures Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s sweet gesture for his son-in-law, Executive Director of the Piramal Group, Anand Piramal. The footage, where they are seen stopping for a quick photo session, also features the founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani and her daughter, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, Isha Ambani. They were clicked while attending an event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). The image shows Mukesh Ambani with his son-in-law Anand Piramal, daughter Isha Ambani, and wife Nita Ambani. (Screengrab)

Viral Bhayani posted the video on Instagram with a simple caption that reads, “Mukesh Ambani with family.” In the video, the four family members smile at the cameras.

The footage starts with Mukesh Ambani entering the venue with his wife and daughter as Anand Piramal waits near the entrance. Before posing for the pictures, Mukesh calls his damaad to join them. The clip then shows all four posing for the paps.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video has prompted people to post varied comments, with many sharing fire and heart emoticons. The post has further prompted people to share varied comments about the Ambanis.

Who wore what?

Nita Ambani chose a light brown floor-length dress. She wore brown heels and carried a matching brown bag.

As for Isha Ambani, she opted for an embellished beige co-ord set with an embroidered bottom and a collared top with short sleeves. She also donned a pair of matching embellished beige heels.

About the event:

The family attended the opening night of the 'Wildlife Photographer of the Year' exhibition. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, among other guests, also attended the event. The event is the Indian debut of the Natural History Museum, London’s ‘Wildlife Photographer of the Year’ exhibition.

About NMACC:

First-of-its-kind, NMACC is a space within Jio World Centre that is a multi-disciplinary cultural and exhibition space.

"It's a year already. And what a year it's been! It feels just like yesterday that we inaugurated NMACC. Memories of that opening night are still so fresh and vivid that I can recall every moment of excitement, uncertainty, and nervousness. I remember standing here backstage and waiting anxiously for the first reactions. The overwhelming response and thunderous applause from all of you, our dear audience, will remain etched in my heart, as a beautiful memory for a lifetime! It was the moment I knew that we all had embarked on something truly special, something important, something noble, something that we hoped would make our nation proud and our culture shine," Nita Ambani said while speaking at the photography event.