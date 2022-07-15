Hippo attacks three lions swimming across its territory in Botswana. Watch

A video of a hippo scaring off three lions attempting to cross a river in Botswana was recently posted online. The incredible interaction between them has left people equally stunned and amazed and may have the same effect on you.

The video shared on YouTube by Great Plains Conservation was captured by their guest Jon Leman. Great Plains Conservation is a conservation organization that helps manage several wildlife reserves in Kenya and Botswana. "Hippo chases lion at Selinda Explorers Camp," they wrote as the caption of the video. The video shows three lions crossing a river with a fourth one standing on the bank. Soon after, an angry hippo charges and attacks the lion trio in an apparent show of strength and territorial dominance.

"Guests at Selinda Explorers Camp in Botswana recently watched as four lions attempted to cross the Selinda Spillway but were intercepted by a hippo. The territorial behemoth moved in at pace to see off the lions, and an incredible interaction between big cats and the mega mammal played out right under the noses of our lucky guests. Thankfully, all involved made it out unscathed. We feel privileged to have witnessed just another remarkable #GreatPlains #safarimoment. Thanks to guest Jon Leman for this amazing footage," they wrote in the video's description.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared a few days ago and has since received around 33,000 views. The video has also received varied comments.

"When that hippo swam it literally seemed like a speed boat," commented an individual. "The speed with which the Hippo approached the lions is insane," posted another. "Ops! Amazing," shared a third.

