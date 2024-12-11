Angry man drives car into showroom after they deny refund request. Watch terrifying video

A car dealership in Utah faced the wrath of an upset customer who intentionally drove his car into the showroom, hours after he purchased the vehicle from the place. Michael Murray, 35, bought a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne but discovered issues with it soon after.(X/@CollinRugg)

Michael Murray, 35, bought a Subaru Outback from Tim Dahle Mazda Southtowne but discovered issues with the vehicle soon after he drove it out of the dealership. Furious, he went back and demanded a full refund as he claimed he was sold a faulty vehicle. He said he had discovered mechanical issues with the car and called it a "lemon".

Outraged by bad deal

Upset with the service provided to him and adamant on getting his $4,000 back, he talked to the dealership's manager who declined to engage his request. The manager said a return and refund would not be possible as the car was sold to Murray in a "as-is" condition.

“We even make the document hot pink so they truly understand this is a vehicle that is, ‘as is.’ It hasn’t been inspected. But if it fits your budget we will let you take it,” the dealership’s platform manager, Tyler Slade told local media.

Fuming at the turn of events, Murray threatened to drive the car through the dealership's front door if his money wasn't refunded. Around 4 pm, he kept his word when he crashed the vehicle through the dealership's main entrance.

In a video, recorded from inside the car dealership, a car can be seen crashing through the glass entrance and into a kiosk at front launching shards of glass everywhere. As shocked workers scream, Murray emerges from the car and yells, "I told you."

‘It could have been fatal’

The dealership claimed that Murray's act caused approximately $10,000 of damages. At the time of the incident, seven employees were near the front door but no one was injured. Murray was arrested and charged with felony criminal mischief and reckless endangerment.

"What would've happened? Who knows - it could've been fatal. He came back, but with a rage... without thinking, he just acted out in rage," an employee of the dealership said.

