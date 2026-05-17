Ankur Warikoo shares update on shutting down ₹100 crore courses business: ‘The problem is the system'

Entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo has shared an update after announcing the shutdown of his ₹100 crore courses business. On Friday, Warikoo revealed on X that he was shutting down the venture despite it generating more than ₹100 crore in revenue and ₹25 crore in profits over the last 5 years. Ankur Warikoo said that WebVeda will now provide access to all courses for the price of one course. (Instagram/@ankurwarikoo)

“I am shutting down my courses business. After 5 years, 5 lakh students, and ₹100 crore in revenue, all profitable. Completely shutting it down,” he said in a video posted on X. Alongside the clip, he wrote, “I am shutting down my 100 crores courses business. We’ve grown beyond what I could have imagined since we started in 2020. 5 lakh students. 100 crores in sales. 25 crores in profits. But it makes no sense to continue it.”

The announcement surprised many social media users, with several questioning why a profitable business with such a large student base would be voluntarily shut down.

However, Warikoo has now clarified that the courses business has not ended entirely but has instead been converted into a subscription-based model under WebVeda.

(Also Read: Ankur Warikoo shuts down ₹100 crore courses business, says 'It makes no sense to continue it')

Ankur Warikoo shares update In a recent post on X, he wrote, “I have shut down my 100 crores course business. And converted it into a subscription! Between making more money and helping more people - the choice was super clear to me!”

He added that WebVeda will now provide access to all courses for the price of one course. He said that members will get access to all present and future courses, an exclusive members-only community, and personalised job recommendations based on their skills. He also said the platform would continue its “100% refund policy”.

“Skills. Community. Jobs. Growth as a subscription,” he wrote, adding that all 5 lakh existing WebVeda students have been upgraded to the membership for free.