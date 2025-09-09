Anupam Mittal says ‘Kashmir at 2 lakh’ is similar to ‘Switzerland at 10 lakh', shares pics

Anupam Mittal’s recent X post about his vacation has surprised social media. In his share, the Shark Tank judge expressed why he chose Kashmir at a much lower cost than spending lakhs on a visit to Switzerland. Pictures shared by Anupam Mittal from his Kashmir trip. (X/@AnupamMittal)

“Luxury trip to Switzerland - 10 lacs. Similar trip to Kashmir - 2 lacs. Infinite beauty in your own country - priceless,” Mittal wrote. He shared a series of pictures.

The first photo shows Anupam Mittal enjoying a shikara ride with his wife, Anchal Kumar, and their daughter, Alyssa Mittal. The rest of the pictures show incredible places around the city.

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

The post prompted varied reactions on social media. While some people shared about the beauty of Kashmir, a few took the route of hilarity while reacting. Others suggested places Mittal could visit in India. Several X users also shared pictures comparing the beauty of the two countries.

An individual posted, “Anupam looks like an 80s hero and the missus is more 2020s... Anupam bhai need to rev up ur game.” The Shark Tank judge reacted with a laughing out loud emoji, adding, “Kuch karna padega (have to do something about it).”

Another added, “Sirji, make another trip to Shillong and Mizoram. I'm sure you'll love it.” A third continued, “We went to Kashmir three years ago and were blown away by how beautiful and mesmerising it is. It's a good choice for a vacation.”

A fourth wrote, “True! Sometimes we chase stamps on the passport and forget the magic in our own backyard."

What are your thoughts on Anupam Mittal’s tweet?