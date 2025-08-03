Shaadi.com founder slams US for visa, trade delays: 'Indians are building US economy'

Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal shared a message for US after India’s recent breakthrough trade agreement with the UK. In a viral LinkedIn post, Mittal hailed the new trade deal as a symbolic close to colonial baggage. “After years of colonial hangover, it’s finally India calling the shots,” he wrote, criticising US for not following through in a similar way. Anupam Mittal argued that America’s stance shows more “posture than partnership"

“While the UK’s rolling out the red carpet...The US seems to be playing hardball. Here’s the irony > We’re not just exporting goods & services anymore. Indians are shining brighter than diamonds & building the US economy. Tech? Mostly run by Indians. Wall Street? Flooded with Indian-origin fund managers. P&G’s latest CEO? Indian again. And VC-backed startups? At least one Indian founder on the cap table. There was a time when being Indian was a ceiling in corporate America. Now it’s almost a prerequisite," he said.

However, Mittal pointed out, US has not adapted its policy approach accordingly, even as Indians are "building the US economy". He argued that America’s stance shows more “posture than partnership", and India needs to flex its diplomatic and economic muscle.

“India needs a favourable trade deal, but it is engaging on its own terms. So dear America, doesn’t look like bullying will work. India should issue a counter ultimatum—play ball or we bring back our Kohinoors," he added, sharing an AI-generated picture of himself at Times Square.

The post struck a chord online with many supporting his call for an ultimatum to US. "India’s no longer waiting for a seat, it’s redesigning the table, and this is just the start. It is all going to be about talent, tech, leadership, and leverage," said one of them.

Another added, "The rise of Indian leadership in global business is undeniable. What’s missing now is policy support that matches the impact of this talent. "