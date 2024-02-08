Anupam Mittal slams IndiGo over flight delays, says ‘this is inhumane’. Airline responds

Anupam Mittal took to X to share his experience while flying with IndiGo. In his post, he slammed the airline after his flights were delayed. He also called the situation ‘inhumane’. His post received a response from IndiGo. The airline wrote that they “genuinely regret" the inconvenience caused. The image shows Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal who shared a post about IndiGo on X. (File Photo)

“Kya ho gaya tumko IndiGo? Mum-Delhi > 45-minute delay on tarmac without AC, so u can keep costs down. Del-Mum > 2 hr delay but will not refund the ticket,” he wrote. The Shaadi.com CEO also tagged the official X account of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) India and wrote, "This is inhumane & should be made illegal”.

How did IndiGo react?

“Mr Mittal, we extend our sincerest apologies for the inconvenience caused by the delay of your morning flight from Mumbai, which was inadvertently delayed by 30 minutes due to unforeseen traffic congestion,” IndiGo wrote.

“Additionally, we regret to inform you that the delay on the Delhi-Mumbai route was a result of an unexpected medical emergency on the incoming flight. Please rest assured that we understand the importance of your time and the impact such delays can have on your travel plans,” the airline added.

Take a look at Anupam Mittal’s post here:

The tweet was shared a day ago. Since then, the post has collected nearly 2.3 lakh views. The share has also accumulated more than 3,100 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the post.

What did X users say about Anupam Mittal’s post on IndiGo?

“Anupam time for you to start an airline. You are too good in your tank evaluations and can figure out a great service perhaps. Will be happy to be the first customer,” posted an X user. “They need shark tank funding,” joked another, referencing the reality show Shark Tank India where Anupam Mittal appears as a judge.

A third posted, “Earlier Indigo flights and delays were two opposite words, now they have become synonymous. Not sure what happened, their flights are now almost delayed every time”. A fourth wrote, “Maybe it’s time for you to invest in an aviation startup”.