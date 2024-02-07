IndiGo slammed after a passenger plays dholak mid-air, others sing Ram bhajan

A video of passengers singing a Ram Bhajan on an IndiGo flight went viral after it was shared on X. The video also captures an individual playing a dholak on his lap. Yes, you read that right. After the clip was shared on the microblogging platform, the airlines came under fire as several netizens called the incident 'unacceptable'. Snapshot of the passenger playing dholak in an IndiGo flight. (X/@CBhoomia)

"Blessing your timeline with 'mid-air' bhajans on IndiGo," wrote X user @CBhoomia as he shared the video. The clip shows a man in a yellow hoodie playing a dholak, and several passengers around him can be heard singing the religious song Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram. Many others are also seen recording the incident on their phones. (Also Read: IndiGo passengers sing Ram Aayenge on flight to Ayodhya, video goes viral. Watch)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 6. Since being posted, it has garnered more than seven lakh views. The share also has more than 600 likes and numerous comments. Several people flocked to the comments section of the post and expressed their displeasure with the viral clip. (Also Read: Aeromexico passenger opens emergency plane door, walks on wing. Here's why)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, “Pay high flying cost and get a feel of travelling in Mumbai local train.”

A second shared, “What is this nuisance, and how did @IndiGo6E allow this?”

A third posted, “What kind of nonsense is this!?”

A fourth said, “Not acceptable. Everyone pays for travel and deserves rest and sleep. @IndiGo6E shouldn’t look away.”

A fifth commented, “@IndiGo6E @JM_Scindia Please take immediate action against these culprits. I mean immediate.”

"@IndiGo6E how's this allowed? And how have you allowed someone to have dholak and drums in mid-air? Do you understand how risky it is for other passengers?" commented a sixth.

What are your thoughts on this video?