‘Apni hi beizzati’: Asim Munir trolled for calling India a Mercedes, Pakistan a dump truck

Pakistani military chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, is being trolled for comparing India to a “shining Mercedes” and his own country to a “dump truck”. Speaking at an event in Florida, Munir used a “crude analogy” to describe the conflict between the two countries. Asim Munir made the remarks during a black-tie dinner he hosted for businessman Adnan Asad, Pakistan's honorary consul in Tampa. (AP/File photo)

Mercedes vs dump truck

“I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation,” Munir said, according to a report in The Print. “India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

The Pakistani military chief was evidently trying to praise Pakistan as the less-polished but more-powerful neighbour — unfortunately for him, his choice of words had quite the opposite effect.

Social media users, hung on semantics, accused Munir of inadvertently admitting that India is better. Pretty soon, posts trolling the Pakistani military chief flooded platforms like X.

Asim Munir trolled for India-Pak comparison

“The only truth in Munir’s statement is that India is the Mercedes, and his country is the dump truck . The rest is delusion,” wrote one X user, referring to Munir’s threats of plunging “half the world” into nuclear warfare if Pakistan faces an existential threat in future with India.

“At least the know their reality....they are dump truck and nothing else...failed marshal admitted that they are pathetic,” another X user wrote.

One person asked why Munir was insulting his own country — “apne desh ki beizzati karwa raha hai,” he wrote.

Another used AI art to predict what would happen in a collision between a shining Mercedes and a dump truck.

“I thought it was a joke when I first read this. But no, this is real. Pakistan truly deserves Asim Munir as their Army Chief,” an X user quipped.