Shashi Tharoor acted in films as a child actor? Here’s what the MP tweeted

April Fools’ Day is celebrated on the first of April with lots of people trying to prank each other but only some are able to pull it off. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and film writer Vaibhav Vishal are definitely on the list of those who aced the game of pranking. They pulled of a perfect joke through a Twitter conversation that may leave you chuckling.

It all started with a post shared by Vishal in which he wrote how the MP acted as a child artist in several films and at that time he was known as Master Gyaan. “While @ShashiTharoor never was in Andaz Apna Apna, he did act in movies as a child star. His screen name was Master Gyaan, and he did 9 Hindi and Malayalam films. Attaching a still from Jailor with Geeta Bali,” he wrote. Then indicating that it is a joke he also added, “Today was just the right day to revisit this picture. Go, Shashi!”.

Capturing the spirit of the joke and playing along, Tharoor also replied to the tweet. “And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan…,” he wrote.

Take a look at the posts:

And I had tried to keep it secret all along! Good sleuthing @ofnosurnamefame ! Btw I am still known as Master Gyaan… https://t.co/8mK8A8qRmH — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 1, 2022

The share soon captured people’s attention with many assuming that Tharoor actually worked in films as a kid. “Wow!! Just never knew this,” wrote a Twitter user. “Wow! But this movie should not be Jailor though because it was released in 1958 when @ShashiTharoor would have been way too young. Now I'll spend the rest of the evening wondering from what movie this still is from,” shared another.

The MP later shared another post to clear people’s confusion and reveal that it is a prank. “For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay,” he wrote.

For all those folks who took this exchange seriously: It’s a joke! He is pulling my leg and I am playing along for fun. See yesterday’s date! #AprilFoolsDay https://t.co/g8JUeYJevm — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 2, 2022

What are your thoughts on the funny prank?