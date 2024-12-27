Are Indians ordering less? Pizza sales fall by 1.6 crore on Zomato, biryani sees a drop too

Zomato has released its year end report for 2024, providing some interesting insights into how Indians like to eat. Just like the last eight years, biryani reigned supreme in terms of sales, clocking over 9 crore orders on Zomato in 2024. Pizza came in second with 5.8 crore orders placed through the app. However, Zomato data shows that both biryani and pizza saw a marginal decline in sales in 2024 as compared to 2023. Indians ordered over 5.8 crore pizzas through Zomato in 2024.

Then vs now

According to Zomato, Indians ordered 10,09,80,615 biryanis in 2023. In 2024, the number of orders dropped to 9,13,99,110.

That’s a drop of almost 95 lakh orders in one year.

The same story was repeated with pizza, with sales of the Italian classic declining by as much as 1.6 crore.

As per Zomato, Indians ordered a whopping 7,45,30,036 pizzas in 2023. By 2024, the number fell to only 5,84,46,908.

That means pizza sales dropped by over 20% in just one year.

Zomato has not released data of other dishes ordered through its platform. Swiggy, however, revealed that its second most popular dish was not pizza but dosa, which secured 2.3 crore orders in 2024.

On both Swiggy and Zomato, biryani continued its reign as the undisputed favourite dish to order by Indian households. Indians ordered 3 biryanis every second on Zomato, and more than 2 biryanis per second on Swiggy.

The Zomato 2024 year end report also provided some other interesting insights - like the case of a customer who ordered 120 manchurian combos on a train to feed the entire bogey! Talk about generosity.

Speaking of big spenders, the most jaw-dropping statistic came not from food delivery customers but a Bengaluru foodie who spent over ₹5 lakh on a single bill while dining out.

(Also read: Bengaluru foodie spends ₹5 lakh on a single restaurant visit, gets shout-out from Zomato)