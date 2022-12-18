Argentina lifts world cup trophy, fans celebrate 'GOAT' Lionel Messi

The FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded just minutes ago with Argentina winning the world cup title after a nail-biting match at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. The match went into a penalty shootout which led to Argentina’s victory after 36 years. With the end of the event, people have expectedly taken to Twitter to show their reactions. From celebrating Argentina’s win to showing disappointment over France’s loss, fans are sharing various posts. Many are also tweeting to show their love for Lionel Messi, who finally picked the prestigious cup after announcing his retirement.

Several hashtags are also trending on Twitter. Besides #FIFAWorldCup, “WHAT A FINAL” is also trending as people cannot stop sharing posts about the extraordinary gameplay.

Here are some tweets that show fans celebrating Argentina’s win:

Some dreams become reality#FIFAWorldCup — Laraib (@brownbakri) December 18, 2022

The best #FIFAWorldCup and the best #FIFAWorldCupFinal lots of upset and teams fought tooth and nail and @Argentina is the one team that fought hard to win every match not a cakewalk #VamosArgentina — சந்தோஷ் - Santhosh 🇦🇷 (@santbob) December 18, 2022

argentina 🇦🇷 wins the 2022 world cup finals 🤍doing everyone proud ..what a final, what a game🥇!!! what an amazing #fifaworldcup with the ever impressive #messi𓃵 shuuu ✨ pic.twitter.com/QATdIRHm1N — Lady Zamar (@Lady_Zamar) December 18, 2022

People have also posted tweets for Lionel Messi with many addressing him as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time):

I lived in a era Messi played.. and i watched him win the World Cup!!!! Some part of my life .it's worth it...!!#goat #messi all the way..!! — Nagraj patil (@Nagraj_Nalwar) December 18, 2022

Argentina previously won in 1978 and 1986. With their win in FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina engraved their name as the country to win the title three times. The next World Cup in 2026 will be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.