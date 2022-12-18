Home / Trending / Argentina lifts world cup trophy, fans celebrate 'GOAT' Lionel Messi

Updated on Dec 19, 2022 12:03 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: After a nail-biting match with France, Argentina finally lifted the world cup trophy for the third time. Expectedly, Twitter is flooded with various posts including many celebrating ‘GOAT’ Lionel Messi.

ByTrisha Sengupta

The FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded just minutes ago with Argentina winning the world cup title after a nail-biting match at Qatar’s Lusail Stadium. The match went into a penalty shootout which led to Argentina’s victory after 36 years. With the end of the event, people have expectedly taken to Twitter to show their reactions. From celebrating Argentina’s win to showing disappointment over France’s loss, fans are sharing various posts. Many are also tweeting to show their love for Lionel Messi, who finally picked the prestigious cup after announcing his retirement.

Several hashtags are also trending on Twitter. Besides #FIFAWorldCup, “WHAT A FINAL” is also trending as people cannot stop sharing posts about the extraordinary gameplay.

Here are some tweets that show fans celebrating Argentina’s win:

People have also posted tweets for Lionel Messi with many addressing him as GOAT (Greatest Of All Time):

Argentina previously won in 1978 and 1986. With their win in FIFA World Cup 2022, Argentina engraved their name as the country to win the title three times. The next World Cup in 2026 will be jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada.

fifa world cup lionel messi twitter + 1 more
fifa world cup lionel messi twitter

