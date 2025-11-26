Arizona bar raid leads to 249 arrests in crackdown on underage drinking: ‘Underage drinking is not a minor issue’

A major police operation in Tempe, Arizona, has led to 249 arrests at a single bar last week. The raid targeted underage drinking and fake ID use at Tempe Tavern. The operation took place last Thursday and was the second major sweep at the bar in just one year.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by Fox 10 Phoenix, the operation took place last Thursday and was the second major sweep at the bar in just one year. Authorities said many of those arrested were using fake IDs or giving false information to buy alcohol.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control worked closely with Tempe police in a coordinated operation targeting underage drinking at Tempe Tavern.

Police arrest 249 underage drinkers:

A statement from ADLLC said: “The crackdown specifically targeted underage drinking and sent a strong message. Remember to always carry a valid ID and think twice before attempting to purchase alcohol if you are underage. Underage drinking is not a minor issue!!”

Of the 249 arrested, 246 were cited and released, while the remaining were booked into Tempe City Jail.

The ADLLC investigations lieutenant said sanctions, such as fines or suspension of the liquor licence, will only be decided after the police finish their investigation.

Also Read: US beverage brand High Noon recalls energy drink cans accidentally filled with vodka

Tempe Tavern faces repeated raids:

This is not the first time Tempe Tavern has faced such action. A similar sweep in April last year resulted in 167 arrests.

The bar posted on social media that no citations were issued to the bar or its staff during the previous incident and said it scans every ID presented, though some fake IDs can still pass the scan.

The incident has sparked debate in Arizona over bar responsibility and the continued risks of underage drinking.